Ruthel Patrick

Cordele, Ga.
Ruthel Andrews Patrick
Ruthel Andrews Patrick, 89, of Cordele, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Feb. 8, 2020. She was born April 15, 1930, to Linward Franklin and Ressie Purvis Andrews in Pinehurst, Georgia.
Ruthel graduated from Pinehurst High School and went on to get her Nursing Degree. She became a full-time mother at the birth of her first child. In 1976, she and her husband, "Bo" opened and operated their family owned grocery store chain, RuBo's.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Cordele, Georgia, and was President of the Fidelis Sunday School Class for over 20 years; held leadership positions in the WMU and served on many other committees at her church. A special ministry of hers was coordinating the Houston Baptist Association summer camps.
As a well-loved and respected member of the Cordele-Warwick community, she participated in many activities. Among them was serving as chairperson for the cookoff of the Grits Festival in Warwick, Georgia. While a member of Cordele's Women's club, she was greatly touched when she was nominated for and won "Georgia Mother of the Year" in 2006.
Ruthel enjoyed cooking, tending to her beautiful roses and especially visiting or talking on the phone with her friends and family. Her grandchildren and great grands were her greatest joy. She was a good Christian person who lived her faith, an inspiration to many, and loved by all that knew her.
Ruthel is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ernest Milton "Bo" Patrick; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Tommy Brumbelow of Shellman, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Milton and Tina Patrick of Warwick, GA. Grandchildren: Kyle (Annick) Smith, Warwick, GA; Lacey (Clint) Ragin, Leesburg, GA; Clay (Dana) Smith, Leesburg, GA; Deanna (Daniel) Joiner, Shellman, GA; Rachel (Joseph) Stolze, Shellman, GA; April (Jason) Smith, Dawson, GA; Lindsey (Kolby) Norris, Oviedo, FL; Carleyann Patrick and Hunter Patrick, Warwick, GA and 10 great-grandchildren. Jessica Cole, Brylie and Brooklynn Ragin; Tristan, Emerson, and Ireland Smith; Savannah and Caroline Joiner; and Bowen Stolze. Her loving and dear sister, Earnestine Senn of West Columbia, SC; and many loving nieces and nephews that were all so special to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, her daughter, Ramona Patrick Smith; grandsons, Tyler Smith and Nick Norris.
The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers, Angela Jones, Connie James and Barbara Atherton. Your loyalty and devotion demonstrated through your acts of loving kindness will always be remembered and appreciated.
Funeral services will be held at Cordele First Baptist Church at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held before the service at 1 p.m. with internment at Bertha Dozier Memorial Park Cemetery in Montezuma, Georgia, at 4 p.m.
Contributions in her loving memory may be made to Cordele First Baptist Church, 137 Kelly Road, Cordele, GA 31015 or Houston Baptist Association, 2116 US-41, Cordele, GA 31015.
An online guestbook is available at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Cordele First Baptist
137 Kelly Road
CORDELE, GA 31015
Feb 11
Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2:00PM
Cordele First Baptist
137 Kelly Road
CORDELE, GA 31015
