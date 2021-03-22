Ruthie I. Breton, 79, of Albany, GA, died March 21, 2021 at her residence. A private family graveside service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Ben Steffens will officiate.
Ruthie was born on December 14, 1941 to the late Ralph and Elizabeth Leinhauser in Philadelphia, PA. She attended public schools and graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1961. She continued her education, graduating from Selden Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing.
Ruthie married Robert A. Breton, a career Marine, on May 9, 1959 and was a military wife, mother and nurse. She and her children moved from station to station until Bob's retirement in 1978. Ruthie and Bob moved back to Albany, GA in 1989 and she was employed as a Geriatric Nurse Specialist with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for nineteen years. She was a member of The Church At The Groves and was an Associate Member Of The Marine Corps League.
Survivors include her husband, Robert A. "Bob" Breton of Albany, GA, five children, Debora L. McManus and her husband, Johnny of Sylvester, GA, Robert A. "Bobby" Breton and Anthony "A.J." Breton and his wife, Jodi all of Leesburg, GA and Ralph A. Breton and Sally Ann Merganthal and her husband, Mike all of Warrenton, MO, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-gandchildren, and two sisters, Sally Ammon, Beach Haven, NJ, and Beth Fitzgerald and her husband Joseph, Folcraft, PA.
