Sabrina LaShan Holliday-Cleveland

Sunrise
April 16, 1970
Sunset
September 9, 2020
... A time to be born:
On the lovely day of April 16, 1970, a sweet baby girl (Sabrina LaShan Holliday) was born in Albany, GA to Barbara Balom and Anthony Holliday
... A time to be educated:
Sabrina (Brina) received her high school diploma at Monroe Comprehensive High School. She attended Albany State University. She received her cosmetology license from Albany Technical College. She also received her certification for Medical Coding and Billing from Javelin Tech in Marietta, GA.
... A Time to plant:
Sabrina was a warm, compassionate and vibrant woman who always went out of her way to help others, no matter their circumstances. She was a proud and dignified woman who had a passion for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor which endeared her to everyone she came in contact with and it is a great testament to her nature that she formed so many long lasting friendships over the years. She was united in matrimony to Mr. Willie D. Cleveland. She was the mother of three children- Kennecia B. Holliday, Jasmine L. Holliday, and Kenneth W. Carr, Jr (KC).
... A time to work:
Sabrina worked for many years. She most recently worked at the United States Postal Service. She was such a diligent worker and she once received a recognition certificate for not using sick leave. In other words, she was truly a dedicated/ hard-working woman.
... A time to rest:
Sabrina entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020 in Midland, Texas.
... A time to be remember:
Sabrina "Brina" leaves to cherish her memory:
Three sisters- Daphanie Green of Albany, GA Carolyn (Christopher) Cooper, and Tarshia (Carlos) Holliday-Benifield of Atlanta, GA - Five brothers - Dexter (Jennifer) Green of Americas, GA, Edward Green and James Green of Albany, GA, Antonio Holliday Jr, Napoleon Holliday, and Emmanuel Jimmerson of Tifton, GA. Two grandchildren - Ronnie Mathis and J'Viaughn Mathis of Lawrenceville, GA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives along with countless friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2101 Tarleton St., Midland, TX, 79707.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
