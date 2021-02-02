Salita Hancock Council, 86, of Albany, GA died February 1, 2021 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, at 5:00 PM at the Council Family Cemetery at the Council Farm.
Mrs. Council was born on May 10, 1934 to Myron and Thelma Hancock in Acree, GA. She grew up there, graduated from Albany High School and lived in Dougherty County all her life. Mrs. Council was a homemaker and mother and had previously worked with her sisters-in-law at Humpty Dumpty Nursery School and was a member of Acree Baptist Church. She then became a full-time homemaker, and for many years was an active member of the Dougherty High School Band Boosters.
Salita, or as her favorite people called her, Mama or Trudie, lived and breathed for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, proud grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, both immediate and extended. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and hosting family get-togethers. An expert in preparing southern cuisine, she will always be remembered for her famous oyster dressing and homemade biscuits. A woman of many talents, Salita had a beautiful singing voice and played the piano by ear. She was a remarkable woman and will be missed terribly by everyone who knew her.
"She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.'" Proverbs 31: 27-29
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Max R. Council of Albany, GA, her sons, Scott (Dale) Council of Hopeful, GA, Capp (Heather) Council and C.C. Council & (Chris McNeese) both of Albany, GA and Gabe Council of Dougherty County, GA , her grandchildren, Pate Council of Hopeful, GA, Carrie (Steve) Hutchinson and Casey Council all of Albany, GA, Colby (Katherine) Council of Americus, GA, Carter Council and Chloe Council both of Lee County, GA and Carson Council of Camp Lejeune, NC, two great-grandchildren, Elliott Hutchinson and Henry Council and her siblings, Myron E. (Patricia) Hancock, Jr. of Americus, GA , Ann (Carlos) Lesue of Sunset, UT and Charlie (Dot) Hancock of Albany, GA.
