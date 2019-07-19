Funeral services for Mrs. Sallie Rea Williams, 77 of Leesburg will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Mt. Pleasant Road, Leesburg with Dr. E.B. Washington, Pastor and Rev. James B. Stokes officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing for Mrs. Williams will be TODAY, Friday, July 19,2019 at Poteat Funeral Home, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701 from 12PM-7PM. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany 229/436-3615
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.