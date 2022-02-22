...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT
CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Sally Freeman Johnson of Leesburg died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, in the chapel of Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with Rev. Ken Chancellor and Rev. Andrew Kornegay officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Louis Johnson. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Worth county to the late Charlie M. Freeman and Acklin Hatcher Freeman. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and the Rose Moore Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Johnson; and four siblings: J.T. Barwick, Juanita B. Everson, Mattie Lee Grimsley, and Simmie D. Barwick.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Cathy Johnson Nobles and her husband Charles and Alan T. Johnson and his wife Frances; four grandchildren: Lori T. Kirkland and her husband Todd, Neal A. Tomlison and his wife Amber, Louis H. Johnson and his wife Beth, and Byron A. Johnson and his wife Keri; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting www.kimbrellstern.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
