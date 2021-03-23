Sam Dunn Jr, was born February 9, 1937 to the union of Sam Dunn Sr, and Rosa Bell Dunn, in Kinston, North Carolina.
Sam was educated in Lenoir County Public Schools in Kinston, North Carolina.
Sam Dunn Jr departed this life surrounded by family and loved ones, March 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his brothers Arlester Dunn, Ralph Dunn, his mother and father Rosa Bell and Sam Dunn, Sr, his sisters, Lottie Dixon, Mary Lee, Flora Wayne, and son, Sandy Dunn.
He is survived by his family Cathy Dunn, children, Rose Dunn Davis (Kenneth) of Lithonia, GA, Rhonda Dunn (Valencia Jackson) of Mableton, GA, Laketa Dawson (Keith) of McDonough, GA, and Aiesha Harris (Milton) of McDonough, GA. Five grandchildren, Brooke, Makale, Makayla, Kaitlyn, and Ella. Two great-granddaughters, Khloe and Jade. He is also survived by siblings, Martha Ree Beasley, Simon Dunn (Zella), Patricia Best (William) and Gralin Dunn (Tenetta) and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and loved ones.
Memorial services for Sam Dunn Jr will be held on the lawn at the US 19 Church of Christ, located at 724 Liberty Expressway, Albany GA 31705, March 27, 2021 at 11:00AM.
