Sammie Joyce Williamson, 88 of Albany, GA, passed away on December 26, 2021.
Sammie was born in Kirbyville, TX on January 13, 1933 and was the second youngest of 6 children. She graduated from High School in 1949 and pursued various clerical careers before marrying David Williamson in 1954 a marriage that has lasted for 68 years.
After spending much time in California, Texas, and Florida, the couple moved to Albany, GA in 1987, and retired there in the late 1990's.
Sammie did clerical volunteer work with the Navy Marine Corp Relief Society from the mid 1990's to the early 2000's. She also was also very active in the American Legion Auxiliary unit 30, holding several offices including President and Historian. During her time with the organization, Sammie organized card parties and visits to Veterans Homes. She also supported the charity work of the 40 and 8, participating in many train parades. Sammie's hobbies included, crochet, online computer gaming and writing. She was the author of 2 published novels under the pen mane of S. J. Berry.
Sammie is survived by her husband, David, her sons John Bruce and Samuel, her daughters Janet and Leah, three grandchildren, Erika, Chris and Patrick as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends, who will all miss her.
Memorial arrangements are still pending and an announcement will be made soon. Her family wishes to thank everyone who sent cards, calls and prayers.
