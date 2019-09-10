Samuel Ealey, Jr.
Albany, GA
Samuel Ealey, Jr.
Minister Samuel Ealy, Jr., 80 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Willson Hospice House.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2:00PM at Greater Second Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street. Pastor Lorenzo L Heard will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at the funeral home with the family being presented. The family will receive friends at the home of Minster Ealy's daughter, Ms. Engrid Ealy, 2407 Schley Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
