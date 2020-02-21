Albany, GA
Samuel Lee Roberson
Mr. Samuel Roberson, 76, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the US 19 Church of Christ, 724 Liberty Expressway, Albany, Georgia. Brother Arthur Medlock is the pastor and will provide words of comfort. Interment will follow with military honors in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. His remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Roberson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.