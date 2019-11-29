Samuel Sanders, Sr.
Albany, GA
Samuel Otis Sanders, Sr.
Samuel Sanders, Sr., 68, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Albany, GA surrounded by family. Samuel was born September 11, 1951 in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Affectionately known as "Bro (Bruh)", Samuel proudly served his country with 17 years in the United States Marine Corps. Anyone that knows him, knows that he loved the Semper Fi brotherhood, He also served as a Freemason in the Pride of Albany 360. Samuel valued life and was an extraordinary example of strength, determination, and focus.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Moore, mother, Odessa Sanders, brother, Willie Sanders, and sister, Doretha Perkins.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Sanders; his sons, Samuel Jr, Stephen, and Brandon; siblings, George Sanders Jr., Jerome Sanders, Sandra Lawson, Wayne Sanders, Michael Sanders, Darnesha Perkins, Mary Perkins, Ramona Perkins, and Corey Rhodes; brothers-in-law, Burt Brown, Leon Brown, Jesse Brown and Roderick Brown; four aunts, Shelley Ryan, Annie T. Bishop, Marybell Rice, and Amanda Moore; two uncles, Parker Moore and Lee Moore; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa.

M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

