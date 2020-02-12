Sandra Brown

Catonsville, MD
Sandra Stokes Brown
Sandra was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on January 6, 1945 to William Arthur Stokes, Jr. and Vera Harrison Stokes. She passed away on January 27, 2020, and is survived by her loving son William Ramseur Brown, sister Patsy Stokes Jordan, and adoring grandchildren Kian and Mia Brown.
Raised in Albany, Georgia, after graduation in 1963 from Albany High School, she attended Texas Christian University and then left for New York City to pursue classical ballet training at Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo and American Ballet Theater. During the time that she lived in New York, she performed in many theatre productions, such as the traveling company for the Broadway play, Half a Sixpence.
After leaving New York, she founded a very successful dance studio, Dance Arts, in Macon, Georgia, where she taught classical ballet. She then married Carlyle Brown, and moved to Atlanta where they raised their son, Will. She continued to teach as well as to be engaged in the local ballet and theatre community.
After retiring, Sandra and Carlyle moved to the mountains near Waynesville, North Carolina, where she wrote the novel, One Eye Sleep. Never one to stay complacent, she took up painting in her later years and exhibited a natural talent.
For the last seven years, Sandra lived in Catonsville, Maryland, near her son Will and his wife, Karen, and their children and took great pleasure in spending time with them. She was involved in the Patapsco Overlook community and made many friends and was known for her kind and compassionate heart.
A memorial service is planned in Albany at a future date. Please consider donating to one of Sandra's favorite charities in her memory: ASPCA or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witz is in charge of arrangements.
Catonsville, Maryland
(443) 830-0310
