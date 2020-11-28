Sandra Elaine Tanner Wright, of Albany, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at First United Methodist Church beginning at 10 AM. Masks will be required and CDC guidelines for social distancing will be respected.
Mrs. Wright was born in Albany and lived here most of her life. She graduated from Albany High School in 1962. She was named Homecoming Queen at Albany High School in the fall of 1961. Mrs. Wright was a long time member of First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was involved in the many ministries of the Church. She worked for many years with Dr. Melvin Murphy. Following that, she worked at First Methodist preschool for 20 years, and then worked at Covenant Presbyterian preschool. She was a member of the UMW and the Gideons International Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Oren Tanner and Mary Elizabeth McCall Tanner, her brother, Dan Tanner, and her father and mother in law, Gordon Ozell Wright, Sr. and Dorothy Barbre Wright.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband of 56 years: Bill Wright, Albany; son: Hank Wright (Staci), Lee County; 2 daughters: Jodi Peacock (David), Albany, Molly Strickland (Bo), Albany; 7 grandchildren: Margaret Peacock, Catherine Peacock, Wright Strickland, Chloe Wright, Jane Strickland, Mary Peacock, Cellie Strickland; brother: Bryan Tanner, Tupelo, MS; brother in law: Gordon Wright, Albany; sister in law: Jo Hughes, Dalton, GA.
Those desiring may send memorials to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707, ACTO, c/o First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701, or to Gideons International Albany East, P.O. Box 1265, Albany, GA 31702.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.