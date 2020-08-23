Sandra Lynn Yerby, 63, of Leesburg, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate.
A native of Birmingham, AL, Mrs. Yerby had lived in Lee County since 1999. She was a retied school teacher, teaching for more than 38 years in Alabama and the last 18 years at Lincoln Magnet Elementary School. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Kappa Delta Gama, Colonial Dame and the Daughters of the Confederacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Chris Thomas and a daughter in law Margaret Yerby.
Survivors include her husband Michael Yerby, sons, Christopher Michael Yerby (Desire), William Travis Yerby (Elena), grandchildren, Austen Michael, Kaileigh, Reece Elderidge, mother in law, Eva Nell Yerby and sister in law, Denise Foster (Charles) and her fur babies Caesar and Jazzy.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Building Fund, c/o Friendship Baptist Church, PO Box 236, Leesburg, Georgia 31763.
