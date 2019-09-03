Sandra McManus, 68, of Albany, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashburn, GA. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Friday prior to the service beginin at 10:00 AM.
Mrs. McManus was born in Cordele and had lived in Albany most of her life. She was a Baptist. She had worked at Roses and the Mayberry Diner. She was an avid University of Georgia Bulldog fan and she loved animals. Mrs. McManus was preceded in death by her parents, John Marvin Bodrey and Rilla Sceals Bodrey, brother, Jimmy Bodrey, 2 sisters, Debbie Moore and Marsha Chatham.
Mrs. McManus is survived by her children: Rhonda McManus, Hilliard, FL, Jason McManus (Diane), Albany, David McManus (Angela), Fernandina Beach, FL; 4 grandchildren: Christopher Sikes, Kelssie Christopher, Abigail McManus, Baily McManus; 2 great grandchildren: Hunter Sikes, Chevelle Sikes; 1 brother: Johnny Bodrey, Albany; 4 sisters: Dianne Enol, Gig Harbor, WA, Nita Hite, Charleston, SC, Vivian Royals, Douglas, GA, Marie Harrell, Sylvester, GA.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Dougherty County Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
