Sara Ann Clark Huey, 86, of Leesburg, GA passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Her casual graveside funeral service will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Ben Steffens will officiate. The family requests masks to be worn.
Born March 8, 1935 in Albany, GA, Sara was the daughter of Mary Lee Snider Clark and Edward Augustus Clark Jr. in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John D Huey, brother Charles Clark, sister-in-law Ethel Salter Clark, brother-in-law George "Buster" Joiner, son-in-law Tommy L Adams II, and daughter-in-law Anna Marie McDonald.
Sara is survived by her four children Thomas Williams (Dimi Pace) and Elizabeth Williams Adams of Albany, GA, Edward Williams of Ooltewah, TN and Jennifer Williams Karst of Leesburg, GA, as well as sister Mary Clark Joiner of Ellaville, GA. She also leaves behind grandchildren Aja Adams Webb (Chuck), Tripp Adams, Dawn Adams Johnson (Chris), Justin Adams (Susanna), Micki Pace Williams, Sara Marie Williams Wallace (Stephen), Mercedes Karst, Trista Karst, step-granddaughter Leighanna Andrews and 16 great grandchildren.
After graduating from Lee County High School in 1953, Sara attended ABAC College. She was a former faithful member of Leesburg United Methodist Church, as well as an active member of Pray's Mill Baptist when she lived many years in Douglasville, GA. Upon her return to South Georgia, she enjoyed fellowship at The Church at The Groves.
Sara loved her family. After years of working retail and teaching kindergarten in Douglasville, she moved back to the Albany area to be closer to family. When she had young children, she opened the original Pink Kitten craft shop in Leesburg. Through the years, she shared her amazing craft talents, teaching many a love of crocheting, quilting and embroidering. Just the number of baby blankets made for family, friends and the needy is staggering. She was proud to have been named Lee County Homemaker of the Year and had a very successful year chairing the Lee County Easter Seals. She was also a member of the Crepe Myrtle Eastern Star.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory to Sara Huey to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
