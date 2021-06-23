Sara Ellen Loveless, 88, of Albany, GA, died June 23, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Pollock will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as active pallbearers
Mrs. Loveless was born on August 10, 1932 in Moultrie to Aaron and Tabitha Alligood. She moved to Albany with her family in 1942 and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. She married William D. "Billy" Loveless in 1951 and moved to Macon, GA for a short time, returning to Albany.
Mrs. Loveless was a wife, mother, homemaker and was also employed with Reeves Hercules Fence for 23 years. She was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, The Ladies of Nasah and the Golden Key Club. She lived a full life and was a great cook and enjoyed traveling, dancing and crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Loveless, her husband, Billy Loveless and her siblings, Reba Dyes, Virginia Belair, Earl Alligood, Carl Alligood and Grace McGlamery.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy (Fred) Burt of Baconton and Delores Phillips of Lee County, four grandchildren, Shawn Vallandingham of Albany, Chris Burt of Baconton, Craig Burt of Lee County and Carla (Chuck) McNeil of Baconton, six great-grandchildren, Tyler Vallandingham of Albany, Fuller and Hudson Vallandingham of Lee County, Hunter and Gage McNeil of Baconton, GA and Kearson (Cory) Reynolds of Leesburg and three great-great-grandchildren, AnaKate Vallandingham of Sylvester and Aubree and McKynlee of Leesburg.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Loveless to Shriners Hospitals c/o of Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA, 31701
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
