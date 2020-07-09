Sara Nelle Rowe, 85, of Albany, GA died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing is required. Mrs. Rowe was born in Irwin County, GA on October 11, 1934 to the late Donald Lee and Lillie Tucker Woodrum. After graduating from Irwin County High School and South Georgia College, she was employed by the Farmers Bank in Douglas, GA. Mrs. Rowe moved to Albany, GA in 1954 and was employed with First State Bank and Trust (now Regions) where she retired as Sr. Vice President of Human Resources. She was a member and officer of the Albany Personnel Association, The Georgia Bankers Association Human Resource Committee, Chamber of Commerce, the SLIC Investment Club and a volunteer with the SOWGA Council on Aging. Mrs. Rowe was also an active member of Gillionville Baptist Church and the Adult Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Rowe, a brother, Don Woodrum and a sister, Lillian Rhodes. Survivors include two sons, Greg (Lissa) Rowe of Albany, GA and Ryan (Erin) Rowe of Dumfries, VA, six grandchildren, Chris Rowe of Albany, GA, Melissa (Caine) Rowe Bickerstaff of Lee County, GA, Ethan Rowe, Andrew Rowe, Caleb Rowe, and Jonathan Rowe all of Dumfries, VA, two great-grandchildren, Bowen Bickerstaff and Brady Bickerstaff and a sister, Diane Atkinson of Hampton, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Sara Nelle Rowe to Albany Community Hospice, 2332 Lake Park Drive, Albany, GA 31707. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
11:00AM
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- After memorable basketball career at Auburn, Worth County native Anfernee McLemore looking forward
- Moultrie drug dealer found guilty on meth charges
- Dougherty schools plan for students' return to campus on Aug. 3
- Albany police respond to homicide, vehicle in Flint River
- Phoebe officials file new objection to Lee Medical Center
- Second wave: Phoebe COVID-19 numbers now on the rise
- Mrs. Mary Polite
- Burton Coley Allen
- Walter Ralph Keenan
- Freddie Freeman among four Atlanta Braves who test positive for coronavirus
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Wendy evans said:I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Don’s passing.My thoughts are of you and with family.Your Nephew,Bob Evans (son of Dorothy Green)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.