Sara Parker Rich, 71, of Lee County, GA, died October 28, 2020 at Phoebe North. Graveside funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 PM at the Leesburg City Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Scott Hagan officiated. Conner Henderson performed musical selections.
Sara was born in Camilla, GA on January 25, 1949 to Oliver T. and Florence Rhodes Parker. She lived in Baker County, GA for a short time but was raised in Lee County, GA. Sara graduated from Lee County High School in 1967.
Sara was employed with the Georgia Department of Revenue for 33 years, starting her career as an Administrative Assistant and through her diligent work retiring as a Regional Supervisor of her department. Sara was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. She was currently attending Lakeside Baptist Church. Sara's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She especially treasured her time with her daughter, Amy, and her grandson, Parker, and would road trip to Bonaire, GA for events or just to see them. Sara and Amy shared a truly special mother and daughter bond that meant the world to both of them. She also enjoyed walking and her Yoga classes.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Parker and Florence Parker Sellers. Survivors include her husband, Bewey D. Rich of Lee County, GA, her daughter, Amy Dykes Byrd (Mark) of Bonaire, GA, her grandson, Parker Byrd of Athens, GA, her step-son, Ronnie Rich (Wanda) of Lee County, GA, a brother, James C. Parker (Alicia) of Lake Blackshear, GA, a sister, Esther Griffith of Lee County, GA, her nieces and nephews, Blair Parker, Carole Sholar (Eddie), Eddie Epperson (Kelly), Jay Griffith (Nikki), Clay Griffith (Jimmie) and Rodney Cannon all of Lee County, GA.
Flowers will be accepted or those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Sara Rich to The Phoebe Foundation Coronavirus Relief Fund, 425 Third Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.