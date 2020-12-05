Sara Slaton Whatley, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 06, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her children. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Ziglar and Rev. Tom McClendon officiating.
Mrs. Whatley was born on June 4, 1927 in Edison, GA, the daughter of the late H. H. Slaton and the late Mai Waits Slaton Vickers. In 1955 she and Mr. Bruce founded Whatley Oil and Auto Parts and she continued to work there for 65 years. She was a member of the Cuthbert First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Winsome Sunday School Class after retiring as the teacher for the Raidiant Sunday School Class. She received an Associate Degree from Georgia Southern University. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Charles Bruce Whatley and her second husband, Joseph Ferd Peck, Jr.
Survivors include 2 sons, Greg (Marcia) Whatley and Steve (Sally) Whatley both of Cuthbert and 3 grandchildren, Lindsay Whatley, Lauren Whatley and Slaton (Maggie) Whatley.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Fund at P. O. Box 274 Cuthbert, GA 39840. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:30 until 2:30 PM at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
