Sarah Anne Shook-Quinn, 39, of Newton, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends following the service. Sarah was born September 28, 1982, in Jacksonville, NC at Camp Lejeune to Mr. and Mrs. Steven and JoAnne Shook. She was a free spirit who enjoyed crocheting and especially loved time spent with her fur babies, Winston, Rosie, and Bandit. A beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Frank Quinn; parents, Steven and JoAnne Shook; two brothers, Chris Shook (Pam), and Mark Shook (Jessica); nephews and niece, Gavin, Tyler, and Isabel; and a host of extended family and friends that loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal rescue or shelter of your choice. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Shook and Quinn families.
Bristol howell said:Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were…
