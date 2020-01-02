Lawrenceville, GA
Sarah Wesley
Sarah Nadine Jordan Wesley of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Albany, GA, died December 29 at her residence at Sunrise Senior Living in Lawrenceville.
Her funeral service will be Friday January 3, 2020 with visitation at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel from 12:30 to 2:00, followed by a short service beginning at 2 PM. Pastor Bruce English officiating.
A native of Early County, Nadine was born October 11, 1931 and had lived in Albany since 1959. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Mary Martha Sunday School Class, where she served on the offering counting committee, was a special education Sunday School teacher, on the Homebound Committee, and a member of JOY (Just Older Youth). Nadine was a registered nurse. She attended Mercer University in Macon, GA and graduated from the Macon Hospital School of Nursing. While in nursing school, Nadine was editor of the class yearbook, president of the junior class, voted most dependable student nurse by her classmates and faculty staff. She pursued her nursing career at the VA hospital in Dublin, GA, Bainbridge Hospital in Bainbridge, GA, and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. She retired from the Dougherty County Health Department. After retirement, she worked part time in the blood pressure and diabetes program in the southwest GA health district.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Bert Jackson Wesley, her parents Fred Barnes Jordan and Mary Swords Jordan, her sister Barbara Lurlene Jordan, and her brothers Melvin (Buddy) Vernon Jordan & Fred Maxwell Jordan.
Survivors include her son, Bert Jackson Wesley, Jr. and wife Kathryn of Hoschton, GA, three grandchildren: Lynn Nicole Wesley, Grant Jackson Wesley, and Julia Meredith Wesley, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Those desiring, please make donations to First Baptist Church Albany, The American Cancer Society, or your favorite charity.
