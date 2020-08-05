Mr. Saul Washington, Jr., 70 formerly of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Thursday, July 29, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Andersonville National Cemetery 496 Cemetery Road Andersonville, Georgia.
