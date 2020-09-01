Sawyer Kate Peterman, infant daughter of Justin and Kim Peterman, who died Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Her service will be Saturday 10 AM at Thundering Springs Cemetery. Pastor Trent Cory will officiate.

Survivors include her parents Justin and Kim Peterman, siblings Braylyn, Braelyn, Avery and Jace. Maternal grandparents, Walter and MaDonna Gee, paternal grandparents, Eddie and Gwen Peterman, aunts and uncles, Adrianna Pratt (Don), Courtney Jordan (Michael), Savannah Griffin (Ellis), Malissa Hogan (Damon), Matt Peterman (Jennifer), Chris Peterman and a host of cousins and other family members.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sawyer Kate Peterman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 5
Graveside Service
Saturday, September 5, 2020
10:00AM
Thundering Springs Cemetery
1200 Grave Springs Road
Leesburg, GA 31763
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.