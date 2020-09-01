Sawyer Kate Peterman, infant daughter of Justin and Kim Peterman, who died Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Her service will be Saturday 10 AM at Thundering Springs Cemetery. Pastor Trent Cory will officiate.
Survivors include her parents Justin and Kim Peterman, siblings Braylyn, Braelyn, Avery and Jace. Maternal grandparents, Walter and MaDonna Gee, paternal grandparents, Eddie and Gwen Peterman, aunts and uncles, Adrianna Pratt (Don), Courtney Jordan (Michael), Savannah Griffin (Ellis), Malissa Hogan (Damon), Matt Peterman (Jennifer), Chris Peterman and a host of cousins and other family members.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
