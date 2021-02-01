Scott Allen Frazier, 53, of Lee County, GA, passed away January 31, 2021 at his residence following a short battle with melanoma. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Dr. William D. "Biff" Coker will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held following the interment. Please observe social distancing and masks will be provided.
Scott was born on March 24, 1967 in Albany, GA to the late Clyde and Agnes Frazier. He graduated from Westover High School in 1985. He attended Gordon State College in Barnesville, GA to become a registered nurse. He later went on to receive a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Scott was a beloved Neonatal Nurse Practitioner with the Phoebe Physician's Group. He was a kind and loving husband for 19 years to his wife Belinda, as well as an amazing father to his daughters, Meredith and Abby, who he adored more than anything else in the world. When he wasn't with his family, he enjoyed hunting, golfing, and satellite gazing. Scott will be remembered for his extensive neighborhood fireworks shows every 4th of July. He will be greatly missed by Marley, his ever-present labradoodle companion.
Scott is survived by his wife, Belinda Ott Frazier; two daughters, Meredith Grace Frazier and Abby Blake Frazier all of Lee County, GA; two sisters-in-law, Tammy (Dexter) Moon of Baker County, GA and Melissa (Danny) Paul of Leesburg, GA; nieces and nephews, Austin Moon, Katie Moon, Gavin Paul, and Lauren Elizabeth Paul.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Scott to, the Children's Miracle Network and mailed to Phoebe Foundation, Attn: Children's Miracle Network, PO Box 3770, Albany, GA 31706.
