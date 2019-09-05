Seborn Jackson
Albany, GA
Seborn Jackson
Mr. Seborn Jackson of Albany, Georgia transitioned on August 30, 2019 at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Georgia. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 901 South Westover Blvd., Albany, Georgia on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Dr. Daniel Simmons, Pastor, Rev. Dwayne Jackson, Eulogist with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Interment to follow in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553

