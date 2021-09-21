With great sorrow, we announce that Seth Braxton Farmer (33) of Albany, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 in Lee County, Georgia. Memorial services will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 499 Pine Bluff Road, Albany, GA 31705. Rev. Keith Smith will officiate the service.
Seth was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend to many. He loved to laugh and make others laugh even in his darkest moments. He was a man with a big heart and a genuinely sweet spirit, but with a tough exterior to keep that vulnerable side hidden from those onlookers around him. Seth adored his Mom and looked to her always for guidance during both the good and the bad times in life. He looked up to his Dad, shared his love of all things baseball and sports, and definitely learned his strong work ethic from him. Seth was fiercely protective of his two big sisters and looked at them both with great admiration and love. He looked out for his little brother just as anyone who knew him would expect that he would, and wanted nothing but the best for him. Seth was the fun uncle who loved nothing more than playing, often too wildly or too roughly, with his nephews and niece. He was the biggest kid of them all. To them, there was NOTHING Uncle Seth could not do.
Seth was born on January 6, 1988 in Albany, GA. He was a 2006 graduate of Byne High School and attended Darton College and the University of West Georgia where he was a member of their baseball teams. Seth was an amazing athlete and often felt most fulfilled while playing and coaching baseball. Seth was passionate about coaching young people, especially his nephews. At the time of his death, Seth was employed with Toole Floor Coating in Albany, GA.
Seth was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Corinne Farmer, and his maternal grandparents Ellis and Martha Lanigan. Survivors include his parents, Rodney W. Farmer and Crystal L. Farmer, Albany, GA; sisters, Nicole Farmer Hatcher (Brock), Baconton, GA, Amanda Farmer (Carle), Albany, GA, and a brother, Caleb Farmer, Albany, GA. Seth is also survived by his nephews, Parker Hatcher, Lawson Hatcher, and Elijah Hatcher of Baconton, GA, Calvin Farmer of Canton, GA, and his niece, Charlotte Hatcher of Baconton, GA. In addition, Seth is survived by a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him deeply.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home, 3206 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721.
