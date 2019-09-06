Shacoby Seay
Albany, GA
Shacoby M. Seay
Shacoby M. Seay, 26, departed this life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Savannah, GA.
Homegoing services were conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am at First Monumental Faith Ministries 1506 Radium Springs Road. Bishop Tremaine Alford officiated. Interment was in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road.
Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel
Albany, GA
229-435-4813

