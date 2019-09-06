Shacoby Seay

Albany, GA
Shacoby M. Seay
Shacoby M. Seay, 26, departed this life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Savannah, GA.
Homegoing services were conducted Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am at First Monumental Faith Ministries 1506 Radium Springs Road. Bishop Tremaine Alford officiated. Interment was in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road.
Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel
Albany, GA
229-435-4813
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Newsletter
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Sports Newsletter
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parris Island recruits make temporary home at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany
- Albany City Commission looking to fill five board vacancies
- Rep. Ed Rynders announces resignation from House District 152 seat
- High School football scores
- Albany State's Kelias Williams ready to lead Golden Rams
- Officials watch, prepare for potential impact from Dorian
- Lamonte Muff
- Cuthbert, Andrew College featured in economic development video
- Mrs. Cynthia Walker
- Seborn Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.