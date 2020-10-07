Shannon Leah Moore, 50, of Albany, GA died Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Sammy Randolph will officiate. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Shannon was born and raised in Albany, GA. She graduated from Monroe High School, attended Albany Tech, and was a Darton College graduate. During her chosen career, she cared for others working as a paramedic for nineteen years with Dougherty County EMS, Lee County EMS, and on the Phoebe Critical Care Transport Team, and she also facilitated new front-line workers as a Darton Paramedic Instructor. Shannon was preceded in death by her father, David Randolph.
Survivors include her children, Chris Moore, Leesburg, GA, Stacey Moore Luebrecht (Alex), Warrensburg, MO, Justin Moore (Ashley), Decatur, AL, her mother, Bonnie Richter Randolph of McRae, GA, her brother, Sammy Randolph (Michelle), Milan, GA, and four grandchildren, Gabriel Moore, Ember Moore, Brooklyn Moore, and Briana Grant.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
