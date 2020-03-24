Sharia Clinton

Albany, GA
Sharia Michelle "Chip" Clinton (Johnson)
Sharia "Chip" Johnson-Clinton was born, in Sumter Co, Georgia, on October 28, 1975, to the parentage of the late Deacon Johnny Clifford Johnson and Alice Ruth Johnson. She was a 1994 graduate of Lee County High School, Leesburg, GA. After high school, Sharia continued her education at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA and Georgia Southwestern University, Americus, Ga. In her career, she was a manager for NDA (Bellsouth), for 12 years, and the supervisor of CSC #40 (Department of Driver Services), Albany, GA, for 9 years, until her health started to fail. Sharia was a member of Zion Hope Baptist Church, Sumter City, GA, with her husband, Barrett Clinton. Sharia and Barrett were joined in holy matrimony on July 2, 2005.
Four years into this union, they had one son, Barrett Jermaine Clinton II. Everyone that knew Sharia knew she was a fighter and a giver. She literally and physically gave of herself. Many that she touched in her life will truly miss her. Rest on wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. Your battle is now over. Chip, we love you, and we will truly miss you. Sharia leaves a long legacy of loving and fond memories to cherish, which includes: a loving husband, Barrett Clinton; a loving son, Barrett "Doc" Clinton 11; a loving mother and caregiver, Alice Ruth Johnson; two brothers, Darius (Jeannie), Plain, Ga., and Kelvin Johnson, Smithville, Ga.; two sisters, Casandra Johnson-Barnes (Chris), Albany, Ga., and Deidra Johnson (Velisa Webber), Leesburg, GA.; one brother in law, Quincy Clinton (Tammy), Leesburg, GA; one sister in law, Karen Clinton-Adams (Clifford), Loganville, GA.;
Sharia also leaves a host of other beloved relatives and friends, including a friend to the end', Yolanda Hammonds.
Mrs. Sharia Johnson Clinton, 44, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, 143 Mt. Pleasant Road, Leesburg, Georgia. Rev. E.B. Washington is the pastor and Rev. Rod Carter will provide the words of comfort. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sharia Clinton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- QB Jameis Winston says goodbye to Buccaneers
- Long-time Albany leader Tommie Postell dies
- COVID-19 suspected in three weekend deaths in Dougherty County
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- First southwest Georgia COVID-19 deaths reported by Phoebe
- VIDEO: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's coronavirus update press conference
- Albany brewery Pretoria Fields to repurpose equipment to make needed hand sanitizer
- Two more COVID-19 deaths reported by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany
- Governor lauds Metro Atlanta Y for providing child care
- Restrictions on restaurants, bars, other businesses coming as officials look to limit exposure to coronavirus
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.