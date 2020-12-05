Sharon Elizabeth Eubanks, 61, of Smithville, GA passed away at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Sandy Springs. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Eastview City Cemetery in Shellman, GA. Dr. Emil Askew will officiate.
Sharon was born December 14, 1958, in Cuthbert, GA, to Marcellus and Lois Sammons. She graduated from Randolph County Comprehensive High School in 1977. Over a period of 27 years, she worked for three different railroad companies, Georgia Southwestern Railroad, Georgia-Alabama Railroad and Railnet. She was recently employed with GIII AG Transport, LLC in Dawson, GA. She was a member of Shellman Assembly of God in Shellman, Ga. She attended and taught Sunday school at Chickasawhatchee Baptist Church in Dawson ,Ga. She was a member of the choir and enjoyed singing.She loved God,her family,and church family. In her spare time, she loved woodworking,building different projects and spending time with her doodlebug (grandson).
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Marcellus Sammons. Survivors include her husband Bill Eubanks of Smithville, GA, daughter Angela Sowell and her fiancée Michael Norman of Putney, GA, son Matthew Eubanks of Albany, GA, Grandchild Chaz Sowell of Putney, GA, mother Lois Sammons of Smithville, GA, brother Jack Sammons (Jackie) of Concord, N.C. and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.