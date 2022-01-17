Sharon "Sherry" Pitts Speirs, 67, of Lee County, GA, died January 14, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Eric Newman will officiate. Interment will follow in the Smithville City Cemetery.
Sherry was born on November 12, 1954 to Fred and Lois Pitts in Americus, GA. She grew up in Lee County, GA and graduated from Lee County High school in 1972. Sherry worked in the Travel Business for over forty years and owned and operated Sharon's Travel Agency and worked for Albany Travel Agency for many years. She was a member of the Smithville Baptist Church, she traveled all over the world and enjoyed collecting Gone With The Wind Memorabilia. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching Golf on television. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Pitts and a sister, Rheunette Ramsey.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Speirs of Lee County, GA, a son, Adam (Ivy) Pitts of Leesburg, GA, three step-children, Nellie (John) Baron of Amarillo, TX, Ned Speirs and Tommy Speirs both of Tallahassee, FL, three grandchildren, Embrie, Delanie and Rowan Pitts, a sister, Sandra (Mike) Moncus of Smithville, GA and a niece/sister, Marcia Pitts (Bobby) Hancock of Pavo, GA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Sherry to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38015.
