Shaunna Wright Archer, 53, of Ft. Deposit, AL, formerly of Albany, GA died October 13,2021 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Wesley Marshall will officiate. Interment will follow in the Desota United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Shaunna was born in Americus, GA to Robert and Susan Bradley Wright on September 19, 1968. She grew up in Albany, GA and Lee County, GA where she was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Shaunna graduated from Lee County High School and attended Darton College.
Shaunna served her country for eight years in The United States Army and was deployed in Desert Storm and the invasion of Panama. She married Shane Archer and they moved to Ft. Deposit, AL in 2016. Shaunna loved music, dance, outdoor activities and sports especially the Georgia Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Daryl Wright.
Survivors include her husband, Shane Archer of Ft. Deposit, AL, her children, Nicholas Bercier of Grand Forks, ND and Lauren (Matthias) Ehlers of Fargo, ND, her mother, Susan Wright of Albany, GA and a brother, Robert "Robby" Wright of Destin, FL.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday in the Parlor of the Church.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Shaunna to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
