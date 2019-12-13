Shawn Rakestrau
Albany, GA
Shawn A. Rakestrau
Mr. Shawn Adam Rakestrau, 56 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 14, 2018, at 11:00AM at Israel's Temple Worldwide, Inc., 721 West Society Avenue. Apostle Dr. Jimmy L. Gardner will officiate. Remains will be cremated following the homegoing service. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. Rakestrau's mother, Mrs. Barbara Rakestrau, 3409 Sweetbrier Road.

