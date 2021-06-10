Sheila Ann Hatcher

Ms. Sheila Ann Hatcher, 66, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Chris E. Turner officiating. Following the funeral, Sheila will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mitchell County. Born May 3, 1955, in Albany, Sheila was the daughter of the late Vonel and Zelda Freeman Hatcher. She retired as an executive secretary and was a member of Lighthouse Ministries of Putney. Sheila loved sharing the love of Jesus with anyone she could and spending time with her family was most precious to her. She also enjoyed cooking, crafting, painting, and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Sttettnisch. Survivors include her children, Dale Smith and Renae Smith both of Albany; brothers, Allen Hatcher and Judy of Albany and Nathan Hatcher of Albany; her twin sister and best friend, Sheryl Hatcher Foister of Vada; 4 grandchildren, Alayna, Big Emily, Little Emily, and Kimberly; a special aunt, Azalea Freeman Thompson of Crandall; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service at Hall and Hall Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 13
Visitation
Sunday, June 13, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Jun 13
Service
Sunday, June 13, 2021
2:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
