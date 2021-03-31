Sheila B. Paige

Mrs. Sheila B. "Missy" Paige, 55, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.
Services honoring the life of Missy will be conducted at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Born February 2, 1966, Missy was a lifelong resident of Leesburg and a 1984 graduate of Lee County High School. She worked for Wynfield Park and Lovett and Associates in accounting for several years. She loved God, her family and gardening. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 26 years, Timothy W. "Chuck" Paige; her parents, Roy and Sheila Bowen Barbee; two brothers, Keith Barbee and Oscar Barbee; all of Lee County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lee County Animal Shelter.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the Paige family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.