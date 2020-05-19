Newton, GA
Sheila Ruth Henderson
 Sheila Ruth Husk Henderson, 78, of Newton died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton.
Born July 11, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, Mrs. Henderson was the daughter of the late Warren Husk and Beatrice Goosman Husk. She was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Henderson worked for the Baker County Tax Office for 26 years and served as a substitute teacher.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Henderson of Newton; two sons, Joseph E. Henderson of Newton and Jerry Thomas Henderson of Pelham; three daughters, Cathy Weaver (Joe) of Newton, Becky Heard (Tim) of Newton, and Phyllis Brown (Steve) of Lake Park; a sister, Cathy Cooper of Parkersburg, WV; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
