Sheila Mae Walker, age 76 of Canton, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12th from 1-2pm. A memorial service will follow the visitation in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home at 2pm with James Youngblood officiating. She is survived by:

Daughter - Angela (Alan) Hester of Canton

Daughter - Belinda Isbell of Shelby, AL.

Brother - John Patrick Couch of Canton

Sister - Kathy (Steve) Liggett of Leesburg

Sister - Jennie Lynn Ford of Doerun

8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren also survive.

