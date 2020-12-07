Obituary for Sheila Mae Walker
Sheila Mae Walker, age 76 of Canton, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12th from 1-2pm. A memorial service will follow the visitation in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home at 2pm with James Youngblood officiating. She is survived by:
Daughter - Angela (Alan) Hester of Canton
Daughter - Belinda Isbell of Shelby, AL.
Brother - John Patrick Couch of Canton
Sister - Kathy (Steve) Liggett of Leesburg
Sister - Jennie Lynn Ford of Doerun
8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren also survive.
The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walker family.
