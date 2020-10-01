Sheila Clingerman Parks Gardner, 67, of Sylvester died Thursday, October 01, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Charlie Brown will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended.
Born March 1, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE, Mrs. Gardner was the daughter of the late Amos Vinton Clingerman and Opal Lillian Royle Clingerman. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Jones. Mrs. Gardner retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base and was a member of Unity Baptist Church of Sylvester.
Survivors include her husband, Winston Burl Gardner of Sylvester; two daughters, Shannon Parks Pollock (Michael) of Pelham and Misty Parks Lewis (Jason) of Camilla; one son, Tony Bruce Parks of Platte Center, NE; two step-daughters, Hope Gainous (Jordan) of Tallahassee, FL and Heather Carr (Kevin) of Newton; two sisters, Grayce VanWinkle of Scottsbluff, NE and Sheryl Hardenbergh of Modesto, CA; two brothers, Randy Clingerman of Sylvester and Milton Eloe of Homer, NE; and eleven grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., Saturday, before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
