Albany, GA
Shelby Cook Janes
Shelby Cook Janes, 74, of Albany, passed away on January 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11that the funeral home. The family requests that any friend or family member that would like to speak at Shelby's service please contact his son Shell.
Shelby was born November 20, 1945, in Albany, to the late William and Mary Ethel Janes. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and retired after 22 years of honorable service. After his time in the military, he went to work civil service and retired a second time. Shelby was a great man with a heart of gold. He enjoyed farming and was known by his family for the strong work ethics he displayed. If you were in need, he would give you the shirt off of his back. A beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Velvet Moye (Tony) of Orange Park, FL, Shelby Janes II (Lynn) of Albany, and Jim Stolze (Tracy) of Lee County; six grandchildren, Kyle Moye, Kimberlynn Moye, Shelby Janes III "Trey", Courtney Aspinall, Eric Stolze, and Amber Stolze; and one great grandson, Justin Aspinall.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
