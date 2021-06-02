Sherry Ann Pennington

ALBANY - Ms. Sherry Ann Hatcher Pennington, 52, of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Westover Community Church, 416 Westover Blvd. Barry Butters will officiate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.