Sherry Lynn Webb, 67, of Albany, GA, died November 1, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, GA. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Please observe social distancing and masks will be provided.
Sherry was born in Glendale, AZ on May 21, 1953 to the late Lynn and Delores Johnson. She grew up in Santa Paula, CA and graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1971. Sherry married her high school sweetheart and moved to Albany, GA in 1987. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Dan Webb of Albany, GA, two children, Michelle Runyon of Panama City Beach, FL and Phillip (Crystal) Webb of Hampton, VA, her grandchildren, Sierra Runyon of Albany, GA, Autumn Runyon of Panama City Beach, FL, Jennifer Webb of Albany, GA and Jake Davis of Hampton, VA, and her great-grandchildren, Noah Shiver, Reese Hill and Dallas Greene.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
