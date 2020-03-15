Sherry Meierdierks

Sherry Heflin Meierdierks, 75 of Albany passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
A native of Town Creek, AL, Mrs. Meierdierks had lived in Albany for the past 40 years. She was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps and retired from the Publications Department at MCLB after 35 years of service. She and her husband Jake loved to travel and were able to see many different countries all over the world.
Survivors include her husband Marlen "Jake" Meierdierks, Albany, daughter, Angela Bass (James), Powder Springs, grandchildren, Jessica Cheatwood (Tyler), Rockmart, James Tyler Bass (fiance Reyna Torres), Powder Springs.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Mrs. Meierdierks to Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707.
