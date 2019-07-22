Sherry Perry

Mrs. Sherry Gail Perry, 57, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Willson Hospice House.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday July, 23, 2019 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Pastor Terry Siniard will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Born January 4, 1962, in Colquitt, Mrs. Perry was the daughter of Samuel Widner and Mrs. Edna Meredith McCann. She was a talented floral designer for Hadden's Flowers of Albany for many years. She was very artistic and in her free time enjoyed singing and making jewelry. Mrs. Perry was of the Christian faith, loved God, and her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Perry II.
Survivors include her mother, Edna McCann of Sylvester; children, Amber Lamb (Michael) of Ty Ty, Nevin Baggett (Troy) of Monticello, FL, Jonathan Perry (Chelsey) of Albany, and Joseph Perry of Albany; 4 grandchildren, Danica, Tylan, Tanner, and Caden.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
