...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...The FL Panhandle and Big Bend, Southwest Alabama, and
most of Southwest Georgia
* WHEN...Now until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
A Celebration of Life for Sheryl Sinor-Minshew, age 62 of Livingston, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday December 4 at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Bro. Danny Whitson and Bro. Rick Lacy will officiate. Her family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Sheryl passed away Monday November 29, 2021 at her home. She was born January 24, 1959 in Livingston to the late Frances Faye Verble Richardson, and C. B. "Shorty" Richardson of Livingston. Sheryl was retired from SunTrust in Cookeville and formerly worked as a dispatcher with Putnam County Emergency Services. Her biggest accomplishment was being a mother. Sheryl was a jokester with an intoxicating laugh. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Gary Minshew; daughters, Wendy (Matt) Johnson and Sarah (Jason) Phy of Cookeville; step-children, Brittaney (Ben) Thompson of Leesburg, GA, and Brooke (Eric) Givens of Baconton, GA; brother, Steve (Lorraine) Richardson of Cookeville; sister, Christy Richardson of Livingston; grandchildren, Addison and Bella Phy, and Kadence Parsons-Johnson; and step-grandchildren, Lexi, Ryland, Rylee, Ryan, Taylor, and Luke. Sheryl's family wishes to convey their appreciation to Avalon Hospice for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cookeville/Putnam County Animal Shelter, 2650 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN, 38501
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheryl Sinor-Minshew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
