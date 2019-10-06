Ms. Shirleen Andrews, 48, of Sylvester, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Grady Morey will officiate.
Shirleen was born on August 27, 1971 in Worth County. She had lived in Worth County all of her life and was the assistant manager at Pro-1 Sportswear in Albany. Shirleen enjoyed sewing, making crafts, but most of all spending time with her nieces, nephews and great nephew. She was a member of the Leslie Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Stephens Andrews of Sylvester; brothers, Steve Andrews of Sylvester, Scott Andrews (Michelle) of Sylvester; sister, Stephanie A. Moore (Chip) of Leesburg ; a host of nieces, nephews, one great nephew and three special feline friends.
Shirleen was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Troy Andrews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
