Shirley Ann Summerlin, 83, of Lee County, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home.Her memorial service will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.Born in Alabama, Shirley had lived in the Albany area Most of her adult life. She retired from Coats and Clark and the Dougherty School System. She was preceded in death by her mother Thelma Hollis and a sister June Ford and a son Randall Summerlin.Survivors include her son Larry Summerlin (Nancy), of Lee County, 7 grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. 