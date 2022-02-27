Shirley Ann Summerlin, 83, of Lee County, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home.

Her memorial service will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.

Born in Alabama, Shirley had lived in the Albany area Most of her adult life. She retired from Coats and Clark and the Dougherty School System.

She was preceded in death by her mother Thelma Hollis and a sister June Ford and a son Randall Summerlin.

Survivors include her son Larry Summerlin (Nancy), of Lee County, 7 grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Summerlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.