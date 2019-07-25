Shirley Louise Brooks, 86, of Albany, GA, died July 22, 2019 at her residence after a long illness. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Billy Hanna will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Cumberland, MD on November 18, 1932 to the late Gilbert and Esther Wolford and was raised in Ridgeley, WV. She met her late husband, Billy Brooks while working in Washington, DC. They travelled extensively during his military career and had lived in Albany, GA since 1979 moving from Saudi Arabia. Mrs. Brooks was employed with HCA Palmyra Hospital as a Medical Secretary for fifteen years and served as the Hostess for Mathews Funeral Home after her retirement.
Mrs. Brooks was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church and The Order of The Eastern Star, Crepe Myrtle Chapter # 163. She was a former member of the XYZ at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, the Keenagers at First Freewill Baptist Church and the Senior Friends at HCA Palmyra.
Survivors include her daughter, Billie C. Craig of Orlando, FL, four sons, Steven Lee Brooks of Laverne, AL, Robert F. Brooks of Augusta, GA, Roger G. Brooks of Albany, GA and Ronald L. Brooks of Atlanta, GA, her brother, Donald Wolford and her sister, Janet Lennox, both of Ridgeley, WV, twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions to Shriner's Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
