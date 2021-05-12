SYLVESTER, GA- Shirley Franklin Smith, 88, of Sylvester passed away at Emory University Hospital Wednesday May 12, 2021.
Family will receive friends Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 4-6 PM at the Smith family Farm (2329 Evergreen Rd. Sylvester, Ga)
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Kimball Cemetery, Anderson City.
Shirley was born July 6,1932 in Linville, VA to the late Roy Daniel and Grace Taylor Smith. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He then operated Breezy Hill Dairy Farms in Weyers Cave, VA and later in Sylvester, GA. After retiring from farming, he owned and operated Sunbelt Auctioneers in Tifton, GA. He was a member of Doerun Methodist Church. He enjoyed antiques, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 64 years, Janet Begoon Smith and a son, Stanley Martin Smith. He was also proceeded in death by his siblings.
Survivor included his children CW (Charlotte)Smith of Moultrie, GA, Roger D. Smith of Albany, GA, Jack (Linda)Smith of Albany, GA, Debbie (Johnny) Bryan of Sylvester, GA, Joy (Maxwell) Hill of Tifton, GA. eighteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Doerun Methodist Church.
