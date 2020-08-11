Shirley Glenn Toole, 78, passed away on August 11 in her home after a battle with congestive heart disease.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday 1:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Steve Williams officiating.
She was born on June 09, 1942, to the parents of Thomas (T.A.) and Marion Glenn (Westmoreland). Upon graduating from Tift College she married her high school sweet heart, Phil Toole. Together they shared in responsibilities of owning Glenn's Hardware. Upon retirement, Shirley worked with the Dougherty County Library System. Shirley is predeceased by her parents and her beloved Alanna.
She and her husband have three children. ElizaBeth Tester (Randy) and grandchildren Christopher Tester and Caitlin McFather (Caleb); Daniel Toole (Jenifer) and grandchildren Abby Toole, Christian Toole, and Kaleb Toole; and, Michael Toole (Charlene) and grandson Nevan Toole. Along with her children and grandchildren she leaves behind her sister, Sue Smith Peterson and numerous long-time friends she thought of as her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Byne Memorial Baptist Church Living the Legacy or The Seeing Eye at SeeingEye.org.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Poole by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.